Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.59. 225,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

