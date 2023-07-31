Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $596,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.88. 5,064,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,963. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

