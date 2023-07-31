Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 302,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,992. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.