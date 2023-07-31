Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 0.7% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.74. 3,377,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,279. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

