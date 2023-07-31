Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,854 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.94.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

