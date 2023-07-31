Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,628 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.46. The company had a trading volume of 743,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,137. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

