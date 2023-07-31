Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,893. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

