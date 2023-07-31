Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.58. 598,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,858. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

