Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.1 %

LUV traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

