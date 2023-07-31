Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.58 and last traded at C$6.50. 125,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 235,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$12.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.16. The company has a market cap of C$953.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.41.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

