SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.68

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 16553033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOFI. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

