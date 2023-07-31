Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,599. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.77. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

