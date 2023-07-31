SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.12 on Thursday. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $824.95 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 364.44%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Shiraz Kajee bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 96,666 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,596,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after buying an additional 58,811 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 100,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 57,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

