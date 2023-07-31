Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ 4th Largest Position

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 4.0% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 567.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,530 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $124.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,832. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

