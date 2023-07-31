Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.44.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 228.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.9% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.