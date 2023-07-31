Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.43.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 220,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $208.48.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
