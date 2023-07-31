Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 220,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

About Signature Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 56,163 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5,615.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 221,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,518,000 after buying an additional 217,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

