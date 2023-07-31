Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 1,054,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 812.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of LWSCF remained flat at $8.69 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.