Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $74.45 million, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.08. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.