Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Declines By 23.6%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TYG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.27. 21,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,992. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

