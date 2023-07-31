Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Decreases By 10.4%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $41,407.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,141,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,552.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GGT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.51. 29,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,694. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

