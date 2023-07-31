Short Interest in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Rises By 16.6%

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 829,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.60. 251,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,514. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.