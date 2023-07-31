Short Interest in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Declines By 22.4%

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 8,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in RB Global by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,481,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in RB Global by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in RB Global by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,492,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 1,638.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,560 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.92. RB Global has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, research analysts expect that RB Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

