Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Rises By 29.9%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 633,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $78.45. 78,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.02. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $62,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PriceSmart by 80.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.