Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Drops By 23.8%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PolyPid by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,811. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

About PolyPid

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

