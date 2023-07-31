Short Interest in Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Expands By 16.2%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,084,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 6,097,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,871.3 days.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANHF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. The company offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

