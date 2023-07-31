Short Interest in Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Expands By 16.2%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,084,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 6,097,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,871.3 days.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PANHF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile
