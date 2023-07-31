Short Interest in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Expands By 22.2%

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLH. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,265,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,940,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 455.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 450,074 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,356,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 565.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 371,005 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

PRLH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 50,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,718. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

