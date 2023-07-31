Short Interest in Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Increases By 15.4%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Panasonic stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

