Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Drops By 22.3%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 73,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,783. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 9,122.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

