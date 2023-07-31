Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Drops By 23.4%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niu Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,304,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 3,315.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 587,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 332,584 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NIU stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $330.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.56. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

Further Reading

