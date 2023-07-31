Short Interest in Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Rises By 50.0%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

Shares of MLLUY remained flat at $4.81 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 116. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Metallurgical Co. of China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1834 per share. This is a boost from Metallurgical Co. of China’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Metallurgical Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

