Short Interest in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expands By 7.9%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 81,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Marchex Price Performance

MCHX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,536. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth $4,828,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Stories

