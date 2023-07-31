Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Rises By 8.0%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,217,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 1,127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

OTCMKTS LMPMF remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.35.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

