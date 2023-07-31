Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Rises By 28.6%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PHO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

