Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Grows By 50.0%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 165 ($2.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,204. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 122.59% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

