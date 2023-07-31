Short Interest in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Rises By 25.4%

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 271,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 54,546 shares during the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting €5.35 ($5.94). 5,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,582. Idaho Strategic Resources has a one year low of €4.47 ($4.97) and a one year high of €7.01 ($7.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported €0.01 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of (€0.02) (($0.02)) by €0.03 ($0.03). Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of €3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €3.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Get Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.