Short Interest in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Grows By 10.0%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

DRQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

DRQ stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 225,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,929. The company has a market capitalization of $884.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 44.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

