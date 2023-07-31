Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Increases By 9.0%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 204,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.30. 320,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Criteo had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $220.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $174,882.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $37,483.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,885.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $174,882.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,733 shares of company stock worth $1,188,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

