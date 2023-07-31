Short Interest in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expands By 27.1%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 422,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, CFO James C. Malone acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at $580,752.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 732,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

CCSI traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 68,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,650. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a market cap of $637.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

Featured Stories

