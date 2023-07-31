Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Drops By 22.5%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 737.5 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
Shares of CHEOF stock remained flat at $154.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.24. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $118.43 and a 52-week high of $169.02.
Cochlear Company Profile
