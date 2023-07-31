Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Drops By 22.5%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 737.5 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of CHEOF stock remained flat at $154.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.24. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $118.43 and a 52-week high of $169.02.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

