Short Interest in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expands By 9.9%

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG remained flat at $42.66 during midday trading on Monday. 2,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $200.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $37,060.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,775.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Kenefick purchased 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.76 per share, with a total value of $28,398.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,420.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $37,060.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at $152,775.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 788.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

