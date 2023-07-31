Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Grows By 35.6%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 3.2 %
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 30.19%.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.