Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Grows By 35.6%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 30.19%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.