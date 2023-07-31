Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Drops By 28.0%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.
ATEX Resources Stock Performance
ECRTF remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71. ATEX Resources has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.30.
ATEX Resources Company Profile
