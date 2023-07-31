Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Declines By 13.7%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 468.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

AROW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.22. 4,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AROW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.