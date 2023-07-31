Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Drops By 25.0%

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBKL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. 1,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,622. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

