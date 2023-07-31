Short Interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Grows By 8.5%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 695,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMED traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.62. 40,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $129.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,014,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $20,775,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3,024.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after buying an additional 265,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.21.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

