Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,385.20.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $214.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

