ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $644.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $646.00 to $644.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $589.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $569.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $555.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,104 shares of company stock worth $11,720,684. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

