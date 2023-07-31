Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 848,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,223 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $128,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sempra by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.20. 405,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,859. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

