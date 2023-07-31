SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $993.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Trading Down 0.2 %

SEGXF stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.