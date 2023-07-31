Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut Secure Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SECYF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. 9,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

